Suspect in deadly downtown attack charged with aggravated assault

Toronto police have taken a suspect into custody after an elderly woman was killed in a seemingly unprovoked attack in broad daylight.

A 38-year-old man from Toronto has been charged with aggravated assault in connection with what police believe to be an unprovoked daytime assault in Toronto on Friday.

A woman who police say was in her 70s or 80s died Friday morning after she was allegedly pushed to the ground, injuring her head and face. She died at the scene near Yonge and King streets.

CBC Toronto is not identifying the woman until it's confirmed her next of kin have been notified.

The male suspect fled the scene but was later arrested nearby.

Ryan Cunneen appeared in court Saturday morning, where the Crown asked he be held for three days pending further investigation.

Depending on the results of the victim's autopsy, Cunneen may face homicide charges. He was previously charged with assault in connection with a February 2020 incident in Toronto.

Cunneen is set to reappear in court on Tuesday.