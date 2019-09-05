Homicide detectives called in after deadly altercation in Downsview

One man is dead and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation following an altercation between two people in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to a gas station at 1500 Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of an assault. Paramedics transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition, and he died of his injuries.

Police sealed off a large area around the gas station, as well as a lawn outside a nearby apartment building.