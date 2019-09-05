Homicide detectives called in after deadly altercation in Downsview
Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday
One man is dead and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation following an altercation between two people in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue Wednesday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a gas station at 1500 Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of an assault. Paramedics transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition, and he died of his injuries.
Police sealed off a large area around the gas station, as well as a lawn outside a nearby apartment building.
ASSAULT: (UPDATE)<br>Jane St & Wilson Ave<br>- officers o/s<br>- individual taken to hospital Re: injuries<br>- individual has succumbed to injuries<br>- homicide investigators have been notified<br>- ongoing investigation<br>- any info pls call 4168083100/8082222/222TIPS<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GO1695351?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GO1695351</a><br>^al—@TPSOperations