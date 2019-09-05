Skip to Main Content
Homicide detectives called in after deadly altercation in Downsview
Homicide detectives called in after deadly altercation in Downsview

One man is dead and homicide detectives have taken over the investigation following an altercation between two people in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue Wednesday evening.

Emergency crews were called to Jane Street and Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. Wednesday

Police tape surrounds a gas station in the area of Jane Street and Wilson Avenue late Wednesday evening. (Jeremy Cohn/CBC)

Emergency crews were called to a gas station at 1500 Wilson Avenue shortly after 9 p.m. for reports of an assault. Paramedics transported a man to hospital in life-threatening condition, and he died of his injuries.

Police sealed off a large area around the gas station, as well as a lawn outside a nearby apartment building.

