4 men charged with murder in shooting of man near Dovercourt Village

Four men have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a 24-year-old man near Toronto's Dovercourt Village neighbourhood.

The four — aged 21, 24, 24 and 25 — were charged in connection with the death of Munawar Warsama. Police were called to the scene at Bloor Street West and Concord Avenue.on April 14 at about 10:45 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found Warsama with several gunshot wounds. Paramedics attempted to save him, but police said he died at the scene.

The suspects took off in a dark-coloured sedan, investigators said at the time.

Police said the arrests were made Thursday after officers carried out several Criminal Code search warrants.

All four men appeared in court remotely on Thursday.

Warsama is the city's 14th homicide victim of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).

