Doug Ford won't march in Toronto Pride parade over police exclusion

Premier Doug Ford said Monday he will not march in Toronto's Pride parade this month because police are barred from participating while wearing their uniform.

This is the second year in a row the Progressive Conservative leader has not attended the annual event.

Ford's spokesperson told CBC Toronto on Monday the premier will attend the parade when Canada's largest municipal police force is allowed to return.

"He wishes all the organizers of Pride Toronto all the best for a successful month and festival weekend," Ivana Yelich said in an email.

The city's long-running Pride festival draws huge crowds to the downtown area each year to celebrate Toronto's LGBTQ community. More than 150 groups and organizations are set to participate in this year's parade on June 23.

Ford's brother, the late Rob Ford, never attended the Pride parade during his time as Toronto's mayor, and courted controversy when he said the event conflicted with a scheduled family weekend at the cottage.

Ford's predecessor, Kathleen Wynne, who is also openly gay, marched into history in 2013 when she became the first sitting premier to take part in the event.

Police haven't marched in uniform since 2017

Toronto police have been barred from marching in uniform since 2017 amid a strained relationship with the LGBTQ community.

In 2016, activists with Black Lives Matter Toronto staged a demonstration that blocked the parade, in part demanding that police officers and vehicles no longer be part of the parade down Yonge Street.

Pride Toronto has been in closed-door talks with police brass and Mayor John Tory in an effort to help improve the relationship between officers and the LGBTQ community since that time — but tensions were further inflamed in 2018 following the arrest of serial killer Bruce McArthur.

The homicide investigation unearthed several missing persons cases and confirmed decade-old fears that a serial killer was targeting the city's LGBTQ community. Several groups have spoken out in the aftermath of the McArthur investigation, saying police haven't been taking their concerns seriously.