Doug Ford to shuffle cabinet Monday after PC legislator Jim Wilson resigns

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will shuffle his cabinet Monday following the swift departure of Progressive Conservative legislator Jim Wilson, CBC Toronto has learned.

Wilson's resignation from his post as minister of economic development, job creation and trade on Friday to seek treatment for addiction issues will trigger the change of roles for at least six legislators, government sources say.

Among the biggest promotions is Tourism Minister Sylvia Jones who will take the role of Minister of Community Safety and Correctional Services.

The Dufferin-Caledon MPP was named to Ford's first cabinet this summer. She will unseat Michael Tibollo, a rookie MPP for Vaughan-Woodbridge who last month denied campaigning for a Vaughan city council candidate whose cottage and husband are under investigation by the OPP.

Tibollo also came under fire for comments he made during question period in July when he announced plans to re-introduce the controversial practice of carding. He told the chamber that he wore a bulletproof vest while on a police ride-along in Toronto's Jane and Finch neighbourhood drawing criticism from all three opposition parties.

Community Safety Minister Michael Tibollo will be demoted from his post following allegations that he campaigned for a politician questioned in an OPP probe. Tibollo, who represents Vaughan-Woodbridge, will take on the role of tourism minister. (Ontario Legislative Assembly)

Natural Resources and Forestry Minister Jeff Yurek has also been promoted. The Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP will become the transportation minister, swapping places with longtime MPP John Yakabuski, who represents Renfrew-Nipissing-Pembroke.

Meanwhile, Government House Leader Todd Smith will take over Wilson's portfolio as economic development and trade minister. The Bay of Quinte MPP was initially announced Friday as Wilson's interim successor. Ford is expected to make the role permanent in Monday's shuffle.

Wilson, who was first elected in 1990, was one of the most experienced members of Ford's team, having previously served several cabinet portfolios for the PCs under the Mike Harris and Ernie Eves governments.

Monday's shuffle comes only four months after the 21-person cabinet was sworn in. The PCs captured a 76 seat majority victory in the June 7 provincial election, marking the first time the party has been in power in nearly 15 years.