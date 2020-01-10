Doug Ford to hold news conference as threat of Ontario teacher strikes spreads

As the threat of strikes spreads to Ontario's elementary schools, Premier Doug Ford is holding his first news conference since early December Thursday morning at Queen's Park.

In a news release, the premier's office says Ford will be making an announcement. No further details are provided.

The news conference comes one day after the union representing public elementary school teachers in Ontario gave notice that its members will begin rotating one-day strikes Monday unless a deal is reached with the province by the end of the week.

The Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario (ETFO) has said the following boards will be affected:

Toronto District School Board.

Toronto Catholic District School Board (affecting Designated Early Childhood Educators).

York Region District School Board.

Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Meanwhile, the Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation (OSSTF) announced Wednesday afternoon it will hold another one-day strike next week — its sixth job action since Dec. 4 — affecting nine school boards. The union, which represents 60,000 teachers and education workers, made the announcement as teachers at 16 boards across Ontario participated in a walkout.

This latest one-day strike announced by the OSSTF, set for next Tuesday, will coincide with a walkout planned by the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association. Both job actions will affect Toronto boards and will result in the closure of all secondary schools in the public and English Catholic school systems.

On Wednesday, Ford's government promised to compensate the parents of children affected by rotating teachers' strikes, a move the educators' union leaders called a "bribe" to win support in the midst of stalled labour negotiations.

Under the plan, parents whose kids aren't yet enrolled in school but attend school-based child-care centres affected by the strikes will get the most money, while those with children in Grades 1 through 7 will get the least.

While parents of secondary school students won't get any funding, those with children with special needs up to age 21 will get $40 per day.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce said the funding is intended to ensure students "remain cared for" during the labour actions being staged by the province's four major teacher unions.