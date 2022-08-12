Doug Ford just swallowed a bee while talking about the possibility of privatizing health care

"Man, he went right down the hatch," Ford said after choking down the bee.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford found himself in a squishy situation on Friday when a bee entered his mouth and got down his throat.

Ford was taking questions from reporters in Dundalk, Ont., about the provincewide health-care staff shortage and the possibility of privatization when the bee flew into his mouth.

"Holy Christ, I just swallowed a bee," he said, coughing violently.

Members of the audience could be heard expressing their concern for Ford.

After taking a sip of water from a bottle, Ford made light of the situation, saying: "This is going to be played over and over again."

But the discomfort the premier was experience was visible.

"Sorry guys. The little bugger got away in there," he said.

Someone from the audience asked if he was all right to continue, to which Ford responded: "I'm OK. It's buzzing in there."

"Man he went right down the hatch," he said, laughing.

Ouch! Premier Ford just swallowed a bee while taking Qs from media. "I'm ok. he's buzzing in there. Man, he went right down the hatch."<br>Ford calls this a "classic," and that he'll be "howling" watching this on TV later. <a href="https://t.co/q5nq3qqZNK">pic.twitter.com/q5nq3qqZNK</a> —@fitz_meagan

Ford told reporters he's a strong believer in public health care, but his government is going to "get creative" when looking at how it could be delivered.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones has said the government is looking at all options to improve the health system, including a nursing staffing shortage, and her comments have sparked fears of further privatization.

Jones did not rule out — when asked — more of a role for private corporations to deliver public services, which already happens to some degree in Ontario's system.

What is not under consideration is asking people to pay out of pocket for services currently covered by OHIP, she said.

When asked about the issue Friday, Ford said he will never waver from that, but the province needs to look at all

possibilities.

As for the bee, who stole the spotlight Friday, Ford said: "This is a good one … I can't remember what we were talking about. I'm going to be rushed to the hospital to get this bee out of here."

It was not immediately clear if the premier went to a hospital.

Later, he said the bee "is working hard building a hive down there."

"That sucker is still buzzing away," he said as the news conference ended.