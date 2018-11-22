Ontario's social assistance overhaul to be unveiled Thursday

The Progressive Conservative government is set to reveal the details of its plan to reform Ontario's social assistance programs Thursday after a 100-day review and consultation.

Since Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod announced the overhaul in the summer, anti-poverty advocates have been quick to express their concern about the changes that could be coming.

"They shouldn't be worried," MacLeod told reporters Wednesday at Queen's Park. "I think they'll be surprised."

MacLeod, who will lay out the government's plan at 1 p.m. Thursday, reiterated her government's support for the most vulnerable and said the changes will bring back "respect" for the programs.

"They'll see this will be a system that will empower more people."

'Unshakeable dread'

But advocates like Yogi Acharya, an organizer with the Ontario Coalition Against Poverty, find MacLeod's words hard to believe based on the government's record so far.

"It's filled people with unshakeable dread," he said.

Acharya referred to the province cancelling a basic income pilot project in the summer, and its decision to reduce a planned increase to social assistance from three per cent to 1.5 per cent during the 100-day review.

NDP leader 'very, very worried'

NDP leader Andrea Horwath was quick to bring that up, too.

"I'm very, very worried," she said. "We've seen a government that has continued to hurt the most vulnerable."

MacLeod referred to the current social assistance programs, including Ontario Works and the Ontario Disability Support Program.

She said almost a million people are getting social assistance, costing the province $10 billion a year, which is "patchwork" and "disjointed."

"These are real people and we want to make sure they get the support they need."