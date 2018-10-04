PCs demand emails from Wynne and top bureaucrats in $15B deficit investigation

A Queen's Park committee dominated by Progressive Conservatives wants former premier Kathleen Wynne, her staff and senior public servants to hand over what could be thousands of documents as part of an investigation into Liberal government finances.

The sweeping call for the documents came Thursday morning as the committee kicked off hearings into the $15 billion deficit the PCs say the Liberals left behind. Ford ordered the creation of the committee last week, saying: "We're not going to let Kathleen Wynne and her cronies walk away from their $15-billion scandal."

The Progressive Conservative MPPs on the committee want to order some two-dozen people to produce "any and all records, including correspondence and emails, in their custody and control" related to the Liberals' Fair Hydro Plan and the accounting treatment of two provincial pension funds.

Those issues were the focus of accounting disputes between the auditor general and the Wynne government, and form the bulk of the difference between the PC and Liberal deficit figures.

The PCs are seeking documents from Wynne, former Liberal ministers Charles Sousa, Glenn Thibeault and Liz Sandals, as well as their chiefs of staff and policy advisors.

The PCs also want emails from the head of the Ontario Public Service Steve Orsini, and the then-deputy ministers of finance Scott Thompson and energy Serge Imbrogno, who are still employed as deputy ministers, although they were shuffled to other ministries after the Ford government took power.

The committee is demanding related documents from Ontario Power Generation, the Independent Electricity System Operator and the provincial agency that regulates hydro prices, the Ontario Energy Board.

The committee wants the emails "produced with no relevant information redacted or sealed, regardless of any claim of privilege or confidentiality" and is giving everyone three weeks to comply.