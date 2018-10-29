Doug Ford attacks 'terrible tax' on carbon alongside Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe

Ontario Premier Doug Ford kept up his criticism of a federal carbon tax Monday calling the plan "nothing more than a complete scam."

Ford made his latest attack on the planned tax alongside Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, who echoed Ford's remarks, calling a federal carbon tax a "sham" and a "vote-buying scheme." Both provinces are involved in a court challenge against the imposition of the tax.

Last week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went to Etobicoke — the riding Ford represents — to announce a federal carbon tax is coming to Ontario, which scrapped its cap-and-trade system earlier this year.

Ford's government hasn't announced what it will do to fight climate change, however, the premier said an announcement is coming soon about how it plans to tackle pollution. Queen's Park will come down on emitters, he said, like nothing they've seen before.

Trudeau has vowed every nickel raised from the federal tax will go back to Ontario.

Ottawa will levy a tax of $20 on every tonne of greenhouse gas emissions starting in 2019, rising by $10 each year to $50 a tonne by 2022.

Ontarians will likely pay more at the gas station as a result, but the federal government said most families will receive a tax break of about $300 per year.

Meanwhile, Ford said that amounts to "trying to buy Canadians with their own money," and warned the tax will drive up the price of virtually everything while also killing thousands of jobs.

"It's a terrible tax," he said.

Ford added that he and Moe have signed a memorandum of understanding to lower trade barriers between Ontario and Saskatchewan.