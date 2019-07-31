Longtime Ford adviser promoted to key role in premier's office
Amin Massoudi worked for the Ford brothers when they were city councillors
A longtime adviser to Doug Ford and his late brother has been promoted to a key role in the premier's office.
Amin Massoudi has been appointed as Ford's principal secretary, a role that has been vacant since January.
He has been the premier's deputy chief of staff since the Progressive Conservatives took power last year.
Massoudi also worked for Ford during his days as a city councillor and served as director of communications for former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.
The premier's office says Massoudi has played a critical role in improving government services.
The staffing change comes after the departure of Doug Ford's chief of staff Dean French last month in the wake of an appointments scandal.
The role of the premier's principal secretary was previously held by Jenni Byrne, who was Ford's director of field operations during last year's election.
She left the post in January for a high-paid appointment with the province's energy regulator.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.