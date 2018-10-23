Ford government repealing Wynne's labour legislation today

Premier Doug Ford's government will introduce sweeping pro-business legislation today that cancels many of the employment reforms brought in by Kathleen Wynne's Liberals, CBC News has learned.

Today's omnibus legislation is designed to fulfill one of Ford's central campaign promises, to make Ontario "open for business." It will change several provincial laws, most notably employment standards.

Government sources tell CBC News the new act will repeal the bulk of the Wynne government's Bill 148, labour legislation that gives all Ontario workers a minimum of two paid sick days and forces employers to pay part-time and casual staff at the same rate as full-time workers.

The bill will also make changes to the College of Trades, which governs apprenticeships in Ontario

Three cabinet ministers are set to make the announcement this morning: Economic Development Minister Jim Wilson, Labour Minister Laurie Scott and Training, Colleges and Universities Minister Merrilee Fullerton.