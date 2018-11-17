Ontario PCs gather for convention after a victorious but turbulent year
Longtime PC insider endorsed by Doug Ford seeks party presidency, against outspoken critic of Patrick Brown
Karahalios now has his sights trained on his rival.
"Brian Patterson has friends in the party ... and they'll do anything to stop me from being party president because they're trying to hold on to a relic of the past," said Karahalios in an interview this week with CBC Kitchener-Waterloo.
"The tens of thousands of PC members that want their say and want a party that is governed with integrity and accountability, that want the party constitution to be upheld, I have their support."
Patterson, who did not respond to a CBC request for an interview, has the public endorsement of at least a dozen cabinet ministers and the premier.
Thank you Premier <a href="https://twitter.com/fordnation?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@fordnation</a> for your support and friendship! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForTheMembers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForTheMembers</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ForThePeople?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ForThePeople</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/OntarioPCParty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OntarioPCParty</a> <a href="https://t.co/Lvc5JF9O3W">pic.twitter.com/Lvc5JF9O3W</a>—@Forthemembers1
"What our party needs right now is an executive that is forward looking, represents the voices of our grassroots across the province, and works well with me and my team here at Queen's Park."
"It's up to party members to decide and I think that they`ll make the right decision," said Melissa Lantsman, who is on Patterson's slate of candidates for the party executive as regional vice-president for the Greater Toronto Area.
Lantsman led the election campaign "war room" for the party this spring.
The party needs "to make sure that we choose somebody to move forward, and not to reexamine and lick our wounds from the last 15 years," said Lantsman in an interview with CBC News.