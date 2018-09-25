Audit urges Ford government to consider selling LCBO

A review of spending commissioned by Premier Doug Ford is encouraging him to sell Crown corporations, such as the LCBO, to bring short-term cash into provincial coffers.

The review says the government should maximize the value of provincial assets, including considering "divestiture" if the business case warrants.

"Ontario currently holds assets that could be monetized to generate a one-time cash payout by selling all or a portion of GBEs (government business enterprises) and/or owned real estate," says the report, conducted by the auditng firm EY Canada.

"Taking decisive action is the only way forward to put Ontario on a sustainable fiscal footing," says the report. "Such opportunities should not result in involuntary job losses, and instead focus on efficiency and effectiveness improvements."

The review was released Tuesday by Ford's cabinet minister Peter Bethlenfalvy, president of the Treasury Board.

Bethlenfalvy is neither committing to acting on any of the report's recommendations, nor is he ruling any of them out.

"The range of ideas that they put on the table is pretty comprehensive," he told a news conference on Tuesday. "We'll move quickly to look at the options and have a path forward."

The report comes on the heels of the Ford government's announcement that the deficit in the current fiscal year, under terms of the Liberal budget tabled before the election, is on track to be $15 billion. Ford is also creating a legislative committee to investigate the deficit, which he calls "the worst political scandal in the history of Ontario."

The Ford government commissioned the review and billed it as an "unprecedented line-by-line audit" of government spending. But the firm itself says its report was not actually an audit.

The report also urges the government to reconsider the universality of social programs.

"There are a number of benefit programs that are currently applied without any means testing, which could shift to a means-tested eligibility formula where ability to pay is the threshold," says the report.

"This is about modernizing and transforming the way government does business," said Bethlenfalvy. "This is not about job cuts. We respect and value the work that the front-lines do."