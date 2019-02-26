The Ford government will create a central agency called Ontario Health to oversee the province's $60-billion health-care system, CBC News has learned.

The super-agency — to be unveiled Tuesday by Health Minister Christine Elliott — will be formed by dissolving the 14 Local Health Integration Networks (LHINs) and merging their duties with those of six provincial health agencies, including Cancer Care Ontario and eHealth Ontario, according to senior government sources.

CBC News was first to reveal the health-system merger plans with a report in January on the government's intention to dissolve the LHINs. Since then, leaked documents obtained by the NDP, including draft legislation, revealed more about the changes the government was considering.

The sources say the six agencies that will be consolidated under Ontario Health, in addition to the 14 LHINs, are:

Cancer Care Ontario.

eHealth Ontario.

Trillium Gift of Life Network.

Health Shared Services.

Health Quality Ontario.

HealthForce Ontario Marketing and Recruitment Agency.

The government sources would not provide a target date for dissolving these agencies and creating Ontario Health, but "it will take time," one said.

"We're going to implement this on a timeline that ensures the patient experience is protected," said the source, who was granted anonymity to provide advance details of the government's announcement.

Elliott will also unveil details of her plans to encourage hospitals, long-term care facilities, home-care agencies and other health service providers to form "integrated care entities."

The plan is that each newly formed grouping would receive a single block of funding and work together to deliver a range of health-care services, according to sources in the health sector.

The sources say the new Ontario Health super-agency will ask health providers to make proposals for forming the groups, rather than forcing them together.

In theory, these groups would be responsible for the integration of care, helping each patient navigate between hospital and community-based care.

"You would have a home base for care and it would be the responsibility of the group to make sure you are routed through the system with ease," said a source in the health system with knowledge of the reforms.

What remains to be seen is what role family doctors will play in the groups, if any.

Elliott will also unveil details of her plans to encourage hospitals, long-term care facilities and home-care agencies to join together as a team that would receive a single block of funding to deliver health-care services. (Darren Bernhardt/CBC)

One of the leaked sets of documents said these would be called "MyCare Groups," but multiple sources both in government and in the health sector tell CBC News that the MyCare name is being dropped. One source says they will instead be dubbed "Ontario Health Teams."

On Monday, Elliott spoke to reporters at Queen's Park, and while she acknowledged she would be announcing her health restructuring plans, she did not reveal details.

"It's going to significantly reduce hallway medicine by making sure that people find the care that they need," Elliott said.

"This is something that we have thought about long and hard." she added.

"What we really need to do is focus our health-care system on the patient. That's what the centre of all of this is about, is to make sure that patients' needs are considered and thought of first and foremost."

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Monday she is worried that the super-agency model will allow for contracting of health services to the private sector.

The looming changes as well as complaints the previous government failed to tackle the hospital overcrowding problem have the Liberals on the defensive.

"I'm not going to say that we solved everything," said interim Liberal Leader John Fraser.

"Anyone who tells you that they've got the solution to health care, they're not being truthful with you, because it's constant work," he said.

"You're never done."