Doug Ford's new Ontario government poised to be sworn in

Doug Ford will be sworn in as Ontario's 26th premier on Friday morning and he will unveil the cabinet that aims to fulfil his promises of cutting taxes without putting any public servants out of work.

The formal ceremony inside the Legislature begins at 10:55 am, presided over by Lieutenant Governor Elizabeth Dowdeswell, and it will be streamed live on this page. At noon Ford will repeat his oath of office and deliver a speech on the grounds of Queen's Park. More than 1,000 guests have been invited to the outdoor portion of the event, which is also open to the public.

It is the first transition of power between parties in Ontario in nearly 15 years, since the PC government of Ernie Eves made way for the Liberal government if Dalton McGuinty on Oct. 23, 2003. Kathleen Wynne will formally give her resignation in a private meeting with Dowdesell before Ford takes his oath.

Ford takes office with a strong majority, having won 76 seats in the June 7 election. He has already announced that the first act of his government after the swearing-in will be to cancel Ontario's cap and trade program to reduce carbon emissions.

That announcement triggered the end of a program to provide Ontario homeowners with rebates on products to improve energy efficiency, such as smart thermostats and new windows.

Ford will give a speech outdoors during a public event at noon at Queen's Park, after he takes the oath of office inside the Legislature (Patrick Doyle/Canadian Press)

Other campaign promises Ford and his cabinet could move on quickly include launching an independent audit of provincial finances left behind by the outgoing Liberal government, reviewing Ontario's sex education curriculum and ousting the board of directors of Hydro One.

The Ford transition team has already ordered an indefinite hiring freeze among provincial government ministries.

Among those PC veterans touted for cabinet posts: Christine Elliott

Lisa MacLeod

​Laurie Scott

Jim Wilson

John Yakabuski

​Toby Barrett

Vic Fedeli

Todd Smith​

Raymond Cho Newcomers who could get picked as ministers include: ​ Caroline Mulroney

Rod Phillips

Greg Rickford

Prabmeet Sarkaria

Ford has promised a smaller cabinet. Observers and contacts in the PC party suggest it will include about 20 ministers.

Premiers always try to make their cabinet geographically representative of the province, so expect ministers to be picked from Toronto (where the PCs won 11 seats), from York region (a PC sweep of nine ridings), and the Mississauga-Brampton area (eight seats) as well as from southwestern, eastern and northern Ontario.

Ford has not announced a date for the resumption of the Legislature. When it does sit, the NDP will form the official opposition under leader Andrea Horwath, with 40 seats. The Liberals hold just seven seats, too few for official party status in the Legislature. Green Party leader Mike Schreiner won his party's first ever seat in Ontario, in Guelph.