The Doug Ford government is scrapping an Ontario law that provides financial help to the victims of violent crime.

Legislation to repeal the Compensation for Victims of Crime Act is contained in the 194-page bill tabled as part of Finance Minister Vic Fedeli's budget on Thursday.

The existing act allows for lump-sum payments of up to $25,000 or monthly payments of up to $1,000 to the families of those killed during a crime and to people who are injured in a criminal act, including sexual or domestic assault.

The Ford government's budget bill would also dissolve Ontario's Criminal Injuries Compensation Board, the tribunal that has awarded financial assistance to crime victims since 1971. The money is given to cover such items as funeral costs, physical therapy and loss of income.

CBC News asked spokespersons for Ford and Attorney General Caroline Mulroney on Friday to explain why the government is making the move, but has not received a response.

Ontario Attorney General Caroline Mulroney. (CBC)

The government has plans "that will reduce administrative costs to provide financial assistance to victims," according to a passage in Fedeli's budget.

The budget says "an enhanced victims' financial assistance program would be offered by the Ministry of the Attorney General" after the current act is repealed and the board dissolved.

The budget says the government is "reforming victim compensation services by replacing the adjudicative model with an administrative model to ensure that victims receive financial assistance faster and more efficiently with less administrative burden."

This would save up to $23 million annually starting in 2021–22, says the budget, and the government would "reinvest" $6 million annually in "victim services."

"Our goal is to provide support to victims in a timely and compassionate manner," says the Attorney General's current webpage for the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board,

"Compensation can play a vital role in a victim's financial, physical and emotional recovery," says a brochure on the board's website.