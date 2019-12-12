Doug Ford reacts to Andrew Scheer's abrupt resignation

Ontario Premier Doug Ford was quick to wish Andrew Scheer luck in his next pursuit after the federal Conservative leader announced his resignation on Thursday.

Here's the statement Ford's office issued to reporters: "I wish Andrew Scheer all the best as he undertakes this new chapter in his life, and thank him for his service as the head of Her Majesty's Loyal Opposition and leader of the Conservative Party. I also want to take this opportunity to give my best wishes to Mr. Scheer's wife Jill and their five children."

But at least one other PC MPP welcomed Scheer's sudden departure.

Roman Baber, who represents the Toronto riding of York Centre, tweeted that it's time to modernize the federal party.

"There is no question, it's time for a #FreshModernCPC!" he wrote.

One of the most publicly vocal <a href="https://twitter.com/OntarioPCParty?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OntarioPCParty</a> MPPs dissatisfied with Andrew Scheer's leadership of the Conservative Party. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/cdnpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#cdnpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/ntba3oko9c">https://t.co/ntba3oko9c</a> —@CBCQueensPark

Scheer campaigned heavily in the Greater Toronto Area and southern Ontario during the recent federal election, but didn't appear alongside Ford and also avoided mentioning the premier's name.

In contrast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose Liberal party hung on to form a minority government, consistently brought up Ford's record.