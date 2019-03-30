The Ford government is proposing to end the Ontario Health Insurance Plan's limited coverage of emergency out-of-country medical costs.

The province published the proposal on its website on Wednesday and is giving Ontarians until next Tuesday to respond.

The government is justifying the plan by saying OHIP covers just five per cent of the cost of a typical medical emergency for Ontarians travelling outside Canada, so purchasing travel insurance is already a necessity.

According to the 2018 auditor general report, the province pays $9 million a year in emergency out-of-country medical claims.

OHIP reimburses $200 a day for an unexpected hospital stay in another country, and a maximum of $400 per day in an intensive care unit or surgical ward. In the U.S., hospitals typically charge 10 to 15 times those amounts.

The government says the change will have no impact on 99.5 per cent of Ontarians and will not affect health care coverage for Ontario residents travelling in other parts of Canada.

"OHIP data suggests, of those 40,000 Ontarians who do travel outside of Canada each year and require health services, over 90 per cent obtain private travel health insurance," says the posting.

"Ontarians who decide to travel outside of Canada may continue to seek the best, most comprehensive coverage from travel insurance companies who already cover 94% of reimbursement for eligible costs."