Doug Ford accuses Trudeau, Union chief of 'selling false hope' to GM workers in Oshawa

Ontario Premier Doug Ford accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of "grandstanding" and "selling false hope and empty promises" to more than 2,500 autoworkers facing a layoff in Oshawa following an emergency meeting with his cabinet on Wednesday.

Trudeau vowed earlier this week that the federal government will do what it can to help workers "get back on their feet" and Unifor, the union representing the plant's workers, said it will "fight like hell" to keep the Oshawa assembly plant open beyond 2019.

"All we hear is a bunch of powerful people grandstanding, deflecting, and selling false hope and empty promises," Ford said at Queen's Park.

"They know the GM plant isn't coming back."

On Monday, General Motors announced it will close the Oshawa, Ont., assembly plant in 2019 as part of a global restructuring plan.

