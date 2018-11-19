Premier Doug Ford holds news conference after meeting with Quebec's premier

Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to speak with reporters following a Monday meeting with Quebec's new premier, François Legault.

You can watch Ford's comments in the video above at around 2:15 p.m. ET.

The two premiers were expected to discuss a number of topics during their first meeting at Queen's Park.

Following the closed door talk, Legault said he was "disappointed" with Ford's decision to abolish Ontario's Office of the French Language Services Commissioner and scrap plans for a new francophone university to save money.

Legault told reporters he asked Ford to reconsider, but Ford refused.

Legault says he told ford he was ‘disappointed’ with the changes to francophone services in Ontario’s. He asked ford to reconsider. Ford disagreed. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/onpoli?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#onpoli</a> <a href="https://t.co/QaHD1STmjC">pic.twitter.com/QaHD1STmjC</a> —@LisaYaxiXing

