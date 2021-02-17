Ford should apologize for comparing NDP leader's voice to 'nails on a chalkboard,' Horwath says

Ontario NDP leader Andrea Horwath said Premier Doug Ford should apologize after he compared listening to her criticism to "nails on a chalkboard" on Wednesday.

"Why don't you come and join us to support the people of Ontario for once, rather than just sit there and criticize and criticize?" Ford said during a sitting of the legislature.

"It's like listening to nails on a chalkboard, listening to you."

Horwath is leader of the Ontario's official opposition, whose role it is to critique and scrutinize a sitting government and hold its officials to account, a job that includes questioning ministers during question period.

Ford's comments prompted swift reaction on social media, where they were widely criticized as sexist.

It's really not about me personally. It's about the fight that I have and that I bring here to Queen's Park on behalf of everyday families... - Andrea Horwath

"We need to address to address the misogynistic, sexist attitude of this Premier and his government," NDP education critic Marit Stiles tweeted in part.

Ontario Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca also weighed in, tweeting: "Misogynistic rhetoric like this has no place in the Ontario Legislature."

"For it to be hurled by a Premier is unthinkable," he said, adding Ford should apologize immediately.

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner agreed, saying: "I thought the premier's language was misogynistic and unacceptable and he should unequivocally apologize."

Speaking to reporters afterwards, Horwath was asked if Ford owed her an apology.

"It's really not about me personally. It's about the fight that I have and that I bring here to Queen's Park on behalf of everyday families — the criticism as well as the proposals... At the end of the day, when the Premier doesn't like being questioned, doesn't like being criticized he goes to the worst possible place. That's just who he is."

"I think he owes the people of Ontario an apology," she replied. "This kind of behaviour from a premier is wholly inappropriate and it's unfortunate he doesn't see it that way."

Asked by CBC News about Ford's reaction to the criticism and the calls for an apology, a spokesperson for the premier responded: "The Premier condemns any and all forms of misogyny and sexism."