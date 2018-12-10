Doug Ford and 7 Ontario mayors talk economy, services, priorities Monday

Premier Doug Ford is meeting with seven Ontario mayors Monday morning at Queen's Park.

Most of the mayors represent municipalities in southern Ontario.

The premier's office says the discussions will include growing the economy and how to create more efficient services.

According to an Ontario government media advisory, the premier and mayors will also discuss their "shared priorities."

Ford is meeting with London Mayor Ed Holder, Guelph Mayor Cam Guthrie, Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson, Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie, Kawartha Lakes Mayor Andy Letham and Oro-Medonte Mayor Harry Hughes.