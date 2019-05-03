Anti-carbon tax crusaders Doug Ford, Jason Kenney to meet at Queen's Park
Ontario, Alberta leaders held an anti-carbon tax rally together last year
Premier Doug Ford will meet with newly elected Alberta Premier Jason Kenney at the Ontario Legislature in Toronto today.
The Conservative premiers will meet for the first time since Kenney led his party to a majority government victory in Alberta's provincial election last month.
A statement from Ford's office says the pair will discuss the federal carbon tax, pipelines and interprovincial trade.
They will also talk about a federal bill that could overhaul environmental assessments and establish a new process for reviewing major projects with a national scope.
Ford and Kenney have been vocal opponents of the federal Liberal government and its plan to impose a carbon price on provinces without their own tax.
The Ontario government has launched a court challenge of the carbon tax, arguing that its imposition is unconstitutional.
