Doug Ford asks mayor to put funding for guns and gangs on special council meeting agenda

In an open letter to Toronto's mayor, Premier Doug Ford has asked city council to discuss adding more funding to address guns and gangs at its special meeting next Monday.

The special council meeting was scheduled to discuss legal options to challenge the province's recently passed Better Local Government Act, which will cut the number of city councillors from 47 to 25.

Ford's open letter comes after his government committed an extra $25 million to fight gun violence in Toronto last week, and asked the city and federal government to match its spending.

"Mayor, I submit to you that the citizens of Toronto cannot wait for funding to help fight guns and gangs," Ford wrote in the letter to John Tory.

"Already in 2018, Toronto is on pace to have the deadliest gun-related homicide rate in years. This is unacceptable, and requires immediate action from all levels of government without reservation... I implore you, along with Toronto City Council to address this critical issue at your meeting on August 20th and add funding for guns and gangs to the City Council agenda."

Mayor John Tory welcomed the provincial funding last week, and has said council will likely be able to match the province's funds this year.

About $7.6 million of the provincial spending will go toward creating so-called "legal SWAT teams" focused on stopping people charged with firearms offences from getting bail.

The open letter is dated August 16, 2018.