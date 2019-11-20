Ontario to spend $90M yearly on dental care for low-income seniors

The Doug Ford government says it will spend $90 million annually to provide regular dental care to low-income seniors in Ontario.

Premier Doug Ford, Health Minister Christine Elliott and Raymond Cho, Minister for Seniors and Accessibility, launched the new Ontario Seniors Dental Care Program in Toronto on Wednesday.

The provincial government estimates that 100,000 seniors will benefit from the program when it is fully implemented. The free dental care was promised in the spring budget.

Elliott said the program aims to reduce emergency room visits by seniors suffering from dental problems and it is a part of a provincial plan to build a "connected system" of health care in Ontario.

"By providing seniors with access to quality dental care and keeping them out of hospitals, this new program is a key part of our plan to end hallway health care," Elliott said in a news release on Wednesday.

The program will only operate through public health units, community health centres and similar centres, rather than be offered through private dental clinics.

It will also focus on covering "routine" dental work.

The government launched a new web portal, ontario.ca/seniorsdental, that those who qualify can use to apply to the program.

According to the province, dental problems such as gum disease, infections and chronic pain lead to more than 60,000 emergency department visits a year and a large portion of those visits are by seniors.

Low-income seniors cannot afford regular dental care and that affects their well-being, the provincial government said in the release.

Ontario residents aged 65 and over with an income of $19,300 or less, or couples with a combined annual income of $32,300 or less and who do not have dental benefits will qualify for the program.

Eligible seniors can apply to the program online starting on Wednesday. Application forms are available through public health units.