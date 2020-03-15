Ford promises to protect workers required to take unpaid leave amid COVID-19 outbreak
Legislation would direct employers to 'remove the requirement for employees to obtain sick notes'
The Doug Ford government is promising legislation "to protect workers who are required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation or quarantine periods," his office said on Sunday.
The legislation would direct employers to "remove the requirement for employees to obtain sick notes prior to taking time off."
Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for the premier, said the sick note requirement would be removed in cases where employees take time off to go into isolation or quarantine or to provide care for people in such situations.
"Our government is protecting workers so they can focus on their own health, and the health of their families and communities, without fear of losing their jobs," Ford said in the statement.
Details of the government's plan to help Ontario residents amid the COVID-19 outbreak will announced in the coming days, Yelich added.
She said the province hopes to work with the federal government on measures to provide more financial support for businesses and workers.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.