Ford promises to protect workers required to take unpaid leave amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Doug Ford government is promising legislation "to protect workers who are required to take unpaid leave during self-isolation or quarantine periods," his office said on Sunday.

The legislation would direct employers to "remove the requirement for employees to obtain sick notes prior to taking time off."

Ivana Yelich, spokesperson for the premier, said the sick note requirement would be removed in cases where employees take time off to go into isolation or quarantine or to provide care for people in such situations.

"Our government is protecting workers so they can focus on their own health, and the health of their families and communities, without fear of losing their jobs," Ford said in the statement.

Details of the government's plan to help Ontario residents amid the COVID-19 outbreak will announced in the coming days, Yelich added.

She said the province hopes to work with the federal government on measures to provide more financial support for businesses and workers.