Doug Ford announces $40M for Ontario auto sector plan

Ontario Premier Doug Ford has announced $40 million over three years for a new plan for the auto sector.

Announcement part of 10-year plan to strengthen auto sector's competitiveness

The Canadian Press ·
Ford's announcement comes as General Motors plans to shut down a plant in Oshawa, Ont., at the end of the year, a move that will see 2,600 workers lose their jobs. (Chris Young/Canadian Press)

The funding includes money for an automotive modernization program, internships and an online learning and training portal.

The announcement is part of a 10-year plan for strengthening the auto sector's competitiveness.

It includes international promotion of Ontario's auto sector, a review of industrial electricity pricing, and supports for
autonomous vehicle technologies.

A second phase of the plan is set to be released later this year.

Ford's announcement comes as General Motors plans to shut down a plant in Oshawa, Ont., at the end of the year — a move that will see 2,600 workers lose their jobs.

