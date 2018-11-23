Skip to Main Content
Ford government backtracks on some cuts affecting Ontario Francophones
Ford government backtracks on some cuts affecting Ontario Francophones

After a backlash, Premier Doug Ford’s government announced Friday afternoon it will take a number of steps to bolster the French language in Ontario.

Government still not funding previously planned French-language university

John Rieti · CBC News ·
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is scaling back some cuts to French-language services in the province, and naming Caroline Mulroney, left, the minister of Francophone affairs. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

In its fall economic statement, the Progressive Conservative government announced plans to eliminate the position of the French language services commissioner and scrap plans to build a French language university as part of a plan to balance the budget.

The decision prompted immediate backlash from Ontarians, the federal government and Quebec's new premier, who asked Ford to reverse the cuts at their first face-to-face meeting this week.

On Friday, the government announced it was changing its plans, vowing to: 

  • Re-create the position of French language services commissioner, that will be attached to the ombudsman's office.
  • Name Caroline Mulroney as the minister of Francophone affairs.
  • Hire a senior policy advisor responsible for Francophone affairs in Ford's office.

However, Ontario's government is not restoring funding for a planned French-language university in the province.

It's unclear how much the changes will cost to implement.

