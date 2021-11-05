Yes, Doug Ford's government has a 'cohesive plan.' No, it's not for the environment, critics say
Province says it’s reducing emissions through electric vehicle manufacturing, transit expansion
Critics of the Ford government's environment plan say a recent pledge to build highways in Ontario is the latest in a series of moves that signals it does not have a real plan to tackle climate change.
"We're losing ground," said Laura Bowman, staff lawyer with the environmental law firm Ecojustice.
Bowman said Premier Doug Ford's government is making development a priority with its promise last week to build Highway 413 and the Bradford Bypass, two controversial highways in the Greater Toronto Area. Critics say they'll add more vehicles to the roads when they're completed, which will pump more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere and make it much more difficult to meet the province's emissions targets.
The Progressive Conservative government counters by saying the new highways will help lessen gridlock and cut commute times, thereby cutting emissions from idling vehicles stuck for hours in traffic. But environmentalists don't buy that argument and say the PCs do not have a history of taking the climate crisis seriously.
"The current government's track record has been one of rapidly dismantling environmental protection," Bowman told CBC Toronto Friday.
Since taking power, the PCs have made several changes to environmental policies, including the Endangered Species Act, scrapping carbon pricing and electric vehicle rebates.
But the government has also repeatedly said it is tackling the climate crisis. Environment Minister David Piccini is attending the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland. His office said he is there to "build international partnerships for Ontario's clean industry, explore emerging best practices, and contribute the province's voice to the global conversation."
Electric vehicles and transit
When questioned about why its fall economic statement last week just mentioned climate change only twice, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy pointed out his government is investing $295 million to upgrade Ford's Oakville assembly plant to make electric vehicles, matching the federal government's contribution.
"That's going to reduce emissions," he said.
He also pointed to his government's investments in expansive transit projects, namely in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area. The province is budgeting $61.6 billion for transit over the next decade, three times more than the $22.9 billion allotted for highways.
But the provincial Greens are unconvinced.
"The Ford government, in their first days in office, ripped up Ontario's climate action plan," said Green party leader Mike Schreiner, who argues the highway money could be used to fund other ways of moving people between GTA cities, like electric buses.
Schreiner said money for electric vehicle manufacturing is a start, but maintains consumers need a financial incentive to buy them and the infrastructure to support it. Currently, British Columbia and Quebec lead the country in electric vehicle sales with both provinces offering subsidies.
For Ecojustice lawyer Laura Bowman, the government's response doesn't convince her it's committed to fight climate change.
"They have a cohesive plan, and it's for development. The environmental benefits are ancillary to that."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?