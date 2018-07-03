Ontario Premier Doug Ford officially announced plans Tuesday to end the province's cap-and-trade program.

The PC Party won a majority government after campaigning on axing the program, which forced large companies to buy allowances for their carbon emissions. Ford says in a new release that eliminating it will be the first step in lowering gas prices by 10 cents a litre and curbing other household costs.

Ford also took aim at carbon taxes in general, calling them "no more than government cash grabs that do nothing for the environment."

"We are getting Ontario out of the carbon tax business," he said.

It remains unclear how much exiting the cap-and-trade program will cost Ontario, which is part of a larger program with Quebec and California, and what will happen with the nearly $3 billion in credits that companies have already purchased.

Ford's news release also said there will be an "orderly wind-down" of programs funded by cap-and-trade, including incentives for homeowners to make their homes more energy efficient and for motorists to switch to electric vehicles.

Will Ottawa step in?

The change at Queen's Park will have major ramifications for the federal government, which plans to implement a carbon tax in provinces where there is none. CBC News has reached out to Environment Minister Catherine McKenna for her response to Ford's decision.

If Ottawa does put in a federal carbon tax, Ford has vowed to challenge it in court — a threat that aligns him with Saskatchewan's government.

In Ontario, Ford's decision is drawing criticism from the opposition and environmental groups.

"The cancellation of cap-and-trade is a bad idea for many reasons," said Environmental Defence's Keith Brooks in a statement.

Brooks said cap-and-trade not only funds emissions-cutting programs — from social housing retrofits to cycling infrastructure — but is a system businesses have already invested in.

"The Ontario government will need to find billions of dollars to buy back those permits, or risk being sued."

Ford's statement does not address those concerns.