Doug Ford says he hid sexual misconduct allegation against Jim Wilson to protect accuser

Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he didn't disclose his ex-economic development minister was facing an allegation of sexual misconduct to protect the staffer who made the complaint.

Ford, speaking for the first time since Jim Wilson resigned from his cabinet post and the Progressive Conservative caucus and announced he would be seeking treatment for addiction issues, said his government has launched an investigation into the situation.

The premier clarified Wednesday that Wilson was forced to resign.

"I have zero tolerance for this behaviour," Ford told reporters.

Ford didn't disclose what Wilson said when confronted with the allegation, but said the veteran politician "understands the situation."

Ford said the person who made the allegation asked him repeatedly not to alert the media to the story.

"I commend them for coming forward and having that courage," Ford said, adding he's respecting that request.

"They're a priority. They trump the media."

Ford clarified that Wilson has gone to rehab in the wake of the incident, and said addiction is a real issue.

Government plans hotline for military families

Ford, speaking at the National Air Force Museum Canada, near Trenton, Ont., vowed to create a new hotline service for military families moving to Ontario that will help them with everything they need to get established in the province.

"We need to make sure they're taken care of," Ford said.

The government is set to launch a three-month consultation process to set-up the hotline.

Days before Remembrance Day, Ford also thanked those stationed at military bases across Ontario as well as their loved ones, calling himself a "huge supporter" of those who serve.