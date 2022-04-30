Doug Ford expresses support for province's police officers as he launches campaign bus in Etobicoke

Ontario Progressive Conservative leader Doug Ford voiced his support Saturday for police services across the province as officers contend with hundreds of motorcycles rolling through downtown Ottawa.

Earlier in the morning, crowds gathered at the National War Memorial near Parliament Hill.

Ford spoke in Etobicoke at an event to launch his Progressive Conservative party's 'Yes Express' campaign bus for the upcoming provincial election.

"I have 100 per cent confidence in all the police agencies across the province, they're working collaboratively together and I just want to thank them," Ford said.

"These are the women and men that put their lives on the line every day for the people of Ontario and I will always support our police."

The motorcyclists rolled into the city as part of the weekend Rolling Thunder Ottawa rally.

Hundreds of motorcycles drove through dowtown Ottawa on Saturday. (David Fraser/CBC)

Saturday's events come after police reported that a crowd assembled on Rideau Street on Friday evening became aggressive.

Officers were deployed with helmets and shields to help control the crowd. Seven people were arrested for various charges, including assaulting police. Some of those arrests were also for breach of undertakings, police confirmed Saturday morning.

This weekend's events are being organized by several people who took part in the weeks-long occupation of city streets during the self-described Freedom Convoy earlier this year.

The Ontario Progressive Conservative party on Saturday launched its ‘Yes Express’ campaign bus for the upcoming provincial election. (CBC)

Ford says he is looking forward to meeting and talking with people on the campaign trail.

"I can't wait to get out of the bubble, I call Queens Park the bubble, get around the province from every single corner and speak to the real people. Those are the best ideas I get when I talk to the real people," he said.

The official start to the provincial election campaign is expected on May 4, ahead of the June 2 election.