Some of Ontario Premier Doug Ford's most high-profile cabinet ministers have been moved out of their posts as part of a major shuffle that comes amid slumping poll numbers for the premier and controversies on several important files.

Vic Fedeli is no longer finance minister. He was demoted to minister of economic development, job creation and trade. Fedeli's departure from the top cabinet position comes after he oversaw the rollout of just one provincial budget.

Ford's government faced weeks of criticism after near-daily stories emerged of cuts that came in the aftermath of Fedeli's April budget.

Rod Phillips, who served as environment minister for the first year of the PCs' mandate and played a key role in the cancellation of Ontario's cap-and-trade program, will take over the finance portfolio. Jeff Yurek will move from transportation to the environment portfolio.

Meanwhile, Lisa Thompson, who had been education minister, and Lisa MacLeod, who was minister of children, community and social services, were both demoted. Both files have seen considerable strife recently as the province cut funding to school boards and revamped Ontario's autism program.

Thompson will now be responsible for government and consumer services, while MacLeod takes over the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Christine Elliott will remain deputy premier and minister of health, though the portfolio now has two additional cabinet positions. Merrilee Fullerton becomes minister of long-term care and Michael Tibollo becomes associate minister of mental health and addictions.

Caroline Mulroney will no longer be the attorney general and instead will head up the province's Ministry of Transportation.

The shuffle is also bringing huge promotions for some backbenchers — Stephen Lecce becomes minister of education, while Doug Downey becomes attorney general.

The shuffle comes just after Ford and his Tories marked the one-year anniversary of winning a majority government.

Ford has been slipping in the polls, and some suggest he could hurt Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer's chances of winning in Ontario in the October federal election.