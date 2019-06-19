Doug Ford shuffling cabinet Thursday, amid sagging poll results

Ontario Premier Doug Ford will shuffle his cabinet on Thursday, following a series of poor polls barely a year into his Progressive Conservative government's mandate.

A swearing-in ceremony for the new ministers is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. at the lieutenant governor's suite at Queen's Park, to be followed by a photo opportunity in the cabinet room and a news conference.

Rumours that Ford would shuffle his cabinet have been swirling for two weeks. Multiple PC sources tell CBC News they expect the shuffle to be significant, with anywhere from six to 10 ministers on the move.

The sources predict Ford will increase the size of his the cabinet by breaking up at least two ministries: children, community and social services, as well as health and long-term care. That would make room for some PC backbenchers to get into cabinet.

