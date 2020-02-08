Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes aim at Nancy Pelosi for tearing up Trump speech
Ford also blasts Bernie Sanders, describing his political leanings as 'actually scary'
Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed into U.S. politics during a visit to the country's capital on Friday, criticizing high-profile Democratic politicians and appearing to endorse President Donald Trump's bid for re-election.
Ford took shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders during an event organized by the Canadian American Business Council. The Premier was in Washington D.C. along with a group of other provincial leaders to attend the winter meeting of the National Governor's Association.
While critiquing the actions and views of the left-leaning politicians, Ford expressed a desire to see the upcoming U.S. election results tilt towards the other end of the political spectrum.
"Let's see what happens in the election," he said. "But right now, again, the economy is booming here, is booming in Ontario. We hope the election is going to turn out the right way. Literally the right way."
Ford said he enjoyed Trump's State of the Union address this week and slammed Pelosi for ripping up a copy of the remarks on television.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.