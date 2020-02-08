Ontario Premier Doug Ford takes aim at Nancy Pelosi for tearing up Trump speech

Ontario Premier Doug Ford weighed into U.S. politics during a visit to the country's capital on Friday, criticizing high-profile Democratic politicians and appearing to endorse President Donald Trump's bid for re-election.

Ford took shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Sen. Bernie Sanders during an event organized by the Canadian American Business Council. The Premier was in Washington D.C. along with a group of other provincial leaders to attend the winter meeting of the National Governor's Association.

While critiquing the actions and views of the left-leaning politicians, Ford expressed a desire to see the upcoming U.S. election results tilt towards the other end of the political spectrum.

"Let's see what happens in the election," he said. "But right now, again, the economy is booming here, is booming in Ontario. We hope the election is going to turn out the right way. Literally the right way."

Ford said he enjoyed Trump's State of the Union address this week and slammed Pelosi for ripping up a copy of the remarks on television.

"I was disappointed when I saw Nancy Pelosi get up there and start tearing the speech up," he said during the event with the Canadian American Business Council. "It's uncalled for. I think it's a shame."