Doug Ford vows to fine gas stations that don't display anti-carbon tax stickers
But premier says the penalty will be less than $500, not $10K
Premier Doug Ford says gas station owners who don't put his government's anti-carbon tax stickers on their pumps will be fined but won't be handed the maximum penalty available.
Ford says his government will enforce a law passed earlier this year that makes the stickers mandatory, but the fines will be less than $500, not the $10,000 maximum.
The law lets the government send inspectors to see if gas stations are properly displaying the stickers and sets out penalties for non-compliance.
Individuals could be fined up to $500 each day, or up to $1,000 a day for subsequent offences.
Corporations could be fined up to $5,000 a day, or up to $10,000 a day for subsequent offences.
The stickers show the federal carbon tax adding 4.4 cents per litre to the price of gas now, rising to 11 cents a litre in 2022.
Stations have to have the stickers in place by next Friday.
