Ontario Premier Doug Ford will take another step in forging a national alliance against the federal Liberal carbon tax when he meets Tuesday with Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer.

It will be the first time Ford and Scheer have met since August, when the premier was greeted with wild enthusiasm at the Conservative Party of Canada convention.

With a fresh mandate as premier of Canada's largest province, Ford now plays a key role on the national political scene, and is inserting himself into federal politics with growing frequency as next year's election creeps closer. His primary targets are Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his carbon pricing plan.

"It's nothing more than a complete scam," Ford said of the carbon tax during a news conference Monday. He said Trudeau is "trying to buy Canadians with their own money, buy votes with their own money."

Coming on the heels of two meetings with Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and a recent rally with Alberta opposition leader Jason Kenney, Ford's meeting with Scheer shows how he plans to work with conservative politicians across the country to try to defeat Trudeau in next October's federal election.

"Everyone knows we've taken Kathleen Wynne's hands out of your pocket," said Ford at his own rally earlier this month. "Now we all have a bigger job... We're going to take Justin Trudeau's hands out of your pockets."

Ford and Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe meet in Toronto on Oct. 29. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press)

The meeting takes place at the legislature on Tuesday afternoon. The pair were not scheduled to hold a news conference.

Federal Conservatives believe Scheer can replicate Ford's success nationally, and they believe opposing the carbon tax will be an essential ingredient.

Ahead of his meeting with Ford, Scheer is also scheduled to speak to the Toronto Real Estate Board on Tuesday morning.

Ford's talks with Scheer will focus on the next phase of the battle against the carbon tax, Ontario's Environment Minister Rod Phillips said Monday.

Phillips is promising to put forward the Ford government's plan for tackling climate change next month, and dropped a few hints about it on Monday.

"Ontario needs to ensure that emissions-intensive industries are held accountable; while at the same time acknowledging that Ontario-based companies have to compete in the global economy," Phillips said in a speech to the Empire Club in Toronto.

He said Ontario is already on track to meet its carbon emission targets for 2020, citing the closure of coal-fired power plants, nearly all of which were shuttered during the tenure of the province's Liberal governments over the past 15 years.