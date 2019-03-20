Skip to Main Content
Ford government to merge ambulance services across Ontario
Toronto·New

The Ford government plans to merge the 59 local ambulance services in Ontario into just 10, CBC News has learned.

59 operators of paramedic and emergency health services would be consolidated into 10

Mike Crawley · CBC News ·
The Ford government wants to merge all municipal and local paramedic operations into 10 regional ambulance providers, sources with knowledge of the plan tell CBC News. (David Donnelly/CBC)

The plan is hinted at in the budget tabled last week by Finance Minister Vic Fedeli, with a passing reference to "integrating emergency health services into Ontario's health care system."

"The government will streamline the way land ambulance dispatch services are delivered by better integrating Ontario's 59 emergency health services operators and 22 dispatch centres," says the document, without providing details.

"The government is exploring new models of care and delivery for emergency health services to improve care for patients and reduce duplication," the budget adds.

Two sources with knowledge of the streamlining tell CBC News that government will merge all municipal and local paramedic operations into 10 regional ambulance providers. 

The government is also reducing the number of public health units to 10, but it is not clear if the ambulance services will be operated along the same lines. 

The Ontario Association of Paramedic Chiefs is holding what it describes as an "emergency meeting" about the merger plan. 

CBC News has asked Health Minister Christine Elliott for comment, and is awaiting her response. 

