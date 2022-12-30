Two sets of two in 2022.

That's what this Brampton couple has been adjusting to this year — their hands full with two sets of twins born nine months apart.

Reva Nicholson says it's been a whirlwind of a year. The 26-year-old had her first set of twins in February, 2022, with her husband, Romaine McFarlane. The second twins were delivered just one month ago, completing their speedy transformation to a family of six.

"I think at this point now I'm speechless, I'm blown away," Nicholson told CBC News, with one twin's hand wrapped around her finger. "I don't think there's one word to describe it anymore."

Nicholson found out she was pregnant with Kyra and Shamar in August of 2021 and delivered them three months early on Feb. 24.

First-born twins Kyra and Shamar spent a month in the NICU at Toronto's Mount Sinai hospital after being born prematurely with respiratory distress syndrome. Nicholson and McFarlene would drive back and forth from their home in Brampton to see them. (Reva Nicholson/Facebook)

Nicholson says she was scared and confused going into labour with Kyra and Shamar, being her first children, and without having others with premature babies in her circle to lean on.

"I turned to Romaine and said, 'What are we going to do? What is happening.'"

Nicholson says the babies were sent straight to the Mount Sinai NICU with respiratory distress syndrome. They spent about a month at a level three, which is the highest level of intensive care.

'My family was shocked'

Nicholson described that time as similar to her current routine with the babies at home, but with the added pressure of their premature condition, which included having to learn how to eat, breathe and grow. Fortunately, the twins did well and were able to come home a month early.

Then, they got another surprise. Nicholson found out she was pregnant again — with twins — only one month after bringing Kyra and Shamar home.

"I was convinced that it was just one, but when I found out it was two ... my family was shocked," she said.

Nicholson says she woke up from a nap one November afternoon in labour. The family welcomed Mya and Moriah in hospital just 45 minutes after an ambulance arrived at their home.

They spent one month in the Brampton Civic level two NICU, having been born two months early.

However, Nicholson and McFarlane will be able to bring home the newest additions to their family today.

"It's so exciting," Nicholson said.

"We're ready to have them home," McFarlane said.

Nicholson says caring for her newborns while pregnant with another set of twins took 'teamwork' with her husband, friends and other relatives, but involved a lot of love and support. (Reva Nicholson/Facebook)

There's a lot of truth in the saying ''it takes a village' for the family, who will be parents to four kids under the age of one in the new year. However, Nicholson says they've received an outpouring of love even before the second set of twins were born, that started with hands-on help and support from relatives and friends, and then spread to the wider Brampton community.

"Since sharing our story I'm like, 'Wow, look at the city we live in,'" Nicholson said. "It's been an outpour of support from dads, moms, people without kids, from different cultures ... a whole new world opened up."

Now that the newborns are coming home, Nicholson says she has been thinking more about all there is to look forward to in the future.

"I think about our children graduating all together, walking up to receive their diplomas ... potentially being in the same grade," Nicholson said.

"There's definitely going to be a bang wherever they go."