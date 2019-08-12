Composite photo of suspect, vehicle description released in fatal Brampton stabbing
Glensbert Oliver, 63, died; son was injured after trying to stop vehicle break-ins
Peel Regional Police have released a composite sketch and vehicle description in connection with a series of break-ins that turned into a fatal stabbing earlier this month.
Glensbert Oliver, 63, was killed and his 40-year-old son received non-life-threatening injuries as they attempted to stop several suspects breaking into vehicles in Brampton in the early hours of August 2.
Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene. His son was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.
"It's completely senseless," acting Supt. Martin Ottaway said at the time. "It was completely unnecessary for it to have escalated to this point."
"All suspects are being sought in relation to the murder, however, police are recommending that the involved males seek legal counsel, and turn themselves in," police said in a release August 12.
Investigators are also searching for a dark, possibly grey, 2010 to 2015 Lexus RX350.
Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehice is being saked to contact investigators at 905-453-3131 ext. 3205 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.