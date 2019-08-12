Composite photo of suspect, vehicle description released in fatal Brampton stabbing

Peel Regional Police have released a composite sketch and vehicle description in connection with a series of break-ins that turned into a fatal stabbing earlier this month.

Glensbert Oliver, 63, was killed and his 40-year-old son received non-life-threatening injuries as they attempted to stop several suspects breaking into vehicles in Brampton in the early hours of August 2.

As many as five males were stealing items from vehicles in the area near Castlemore Road and Lanebrook Drive when Oliver and his son confronted the suspects, police say.

Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene. His son was taken to hospital for treatment and has since been released.

"It's completely senseless," acting Supt. Martin Ottaway said at the time. "It was completely unnecessary for it to have escalated to this point."

Police have identified the vehicle the suspect was in as a Lexus RX350, model year is possibly 2010-2015, dark in colour, likely grey. (Peel Regional Police) All five suspects, described as males in their late teens to early 20s, fled the area in a black SUV, Ottaway said.

"All suspects are being sought in relation to the murder, however, police are recommending that the involved males seek legal counsel, and turn themselves in," police said in a release August 12.

Investigators are also searching for a dark, possibly grey, 2010 to 2015 Lexus RX350.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or the vehice is being saked to contact investigators at 905-453-3131 ext. 3205 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.