Father killed, son wounded after double stabbing in Brampton

A 63-year-old man was killed and his son wounded after a double stabbing in a residential area of Brampton.

Peel Regional Police were called to the scene near Castlemore Road and Lanebrook Drive at 2:21 a.m. Friday.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The surviving victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries in hospital.

Peel police are asking any witnesses to contact the force's homicide bureau, which has now taken over the investigation.

Officers are also canvassing the neighbourhood in hopes of gathering information and collecting surveillance footage.

"They are still on scene, they are going door-to-door, trying to either wake or speak with anyone who may have seen something," said Const. Danny Marttini of detectives.

Police have not released any suspect information.