1 dead, another injured in stabbing in Toronto's west end

One man is dead and another has been injured after a stabbing in Toronto's west end Tuesday afternoon, Toronto police say.

Investigators were called to the scene in the Jane Street and Trethewey Drive area at 11:24 a.m, police tweeted.

Police say the victim was stabbed before the alleged attacker stabbed himself.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene, while another was transported to hospital.

Police have not yet specified if it was the attacker or the victim who died.

Police say the incident is now being probed by homicide investigators.