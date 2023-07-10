Man, woman in hospital after double shooting near Yonge and Bloor

A man and a woman are in hospital Monday after a double shooting near the corner of Yonge and Bloor streets.

Police were called to an area just south of the intersection shortly before 6:10 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Paramedics say both victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Suspects fled in a vehicle, according to police, but little further information was available early Monday.

Investigators have closed roads in the area and residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.