Man, woman in hospital after double shooting near Yonge and Bloor

Police were called to an area just south of the intersection shortly before 6:10 a.m. for reports of gunfire.

Both victims have serious injuries, paramedics say

Police have closed roads in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets as they investigate a double shooting early Monday.
Police have closed roads in the area of Yonge and Bloor streets as they investigate a double shooting early Monday. (Clara Pasieka/CBC)

A man and a woman are in hospital Monday after a double shooting near the corner of Yonge and Bloor streets.

Paramedics say both victims were taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Suspects fled in a vehicle, according to police, but little further information was available early Monday. 

Investigators have closed roads in the area and residents are advised to avoid the area if possible.

