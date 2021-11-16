2 men injured in shooting near Warden Woods

Two men have been injured in a shooting near Warden Woods in Toronto on Monday night, police say.

The shots were fired in the area of Warden Avenue and Fir Valley Court. Police were called to the area at about 7:30 p.m.

One of the men was reported to be conscious, while the other was reported to be unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived.

The first man located by police was shot in the abdomen, while the second was shot in the chest.

Toronto paramedics have taken the first man to a trauma centre while the second was being treated at the scene before being taken to a trauma centre.

Warden Avenue, Fir Valley Court and Cataraqui Crescent are all closed as police search for other victims.

Police have found two firearms and ammunition. Police have set up a command post on Fir Valley Court.

Const. Rob Reid, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said police are trying to locate the crime scene and may have found some evidence on Cataraqui Crescent.

"We are really trying to find out what happened here," Reid said.

Police are using dogs at the scene to look for suspects.

Motorists are being urged to avoid Warden Avenue south of St. Clair Avenue East.