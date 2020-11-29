Man dead, man seriously injured in downtown Oshawa shooting

A man is dead and another man has been seriously injured in a shooting in downtown Oshawa, Durham police say.

The shooting happened in the area of Simcoe Street South and Athol Street. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 10:30 a.m.

Immediately after the shooting, police said one man was without vital signs. He was taken to hospital, where he died of what police believe are gunshot wounds.

The second man, who was initially in life-threatening condition, has been taken to a trauma centre in Toronto and is listed in serious condition.

Air1 is helping at the double shooting scene with evidence search of rooftops. This is now a homicide investigation. Media officer will be speaking to media at Athol St and Simcoe St shortly. <a href="https://t.co/7uovcKR0df">pic.twitter.com/7uovcKR0df</a> —@DRPS

Const. George Tudos, spokesperson for Durham Regional Police Service, said police are trying to determine where the shooting actually took place.

Police received several calls about gunshots, but it is not clear whether the shooting was indoors, outdoors, on a rooftop or in an alley.

"We still don't know exactly where the shooting was," Tudos told reporters on Sunday.

Tudos said the police force is using its helicopter, Air1, to search rooftops for evidence.

Police have not released the name or age of the man who died and are notifying next of kin.

Police have taped off a large area as officers continue to investigate. There is a heavy police presence downtown.

Roads have been closed in the area.