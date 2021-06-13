Police investigate double shooting in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to the Markham Road and Finch Avenue area around 5 a.m. on Sunday with reports of a shooting.

David Hopkinson with the Toronto Police Service said two people — one man and one woman, both in their 20s — separately made their way to hospitals for treatment.

Both have serious but non-life threatening injuries, Hopkinson said.

He added police were able to find the scene of the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.