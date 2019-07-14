2 men seriously injured in Mississauga shooting

Two men were seriously injured in a shooting in a Mississauga parking lot early Sunday, according to police and paramedics.

The shooting occurred near a plaza on Queensway East near Stanfield Road. Emergency crews were called to the scene at about 2:55 a.m.

A resident who lives across the street from the shooting reported hearing at least 10 gunshots.

Paramedics took the men with serious but non-life-threatening injuries to a local hospital, Jay Szymanski, superintendent for Peel Regional Paramedic Services, said on Sunday.

The gunfire damaged vehicles and businesses in the area, Peel police said.

Police said they believe two suspects fled in older model, red Hyundai SUV.

Queensway East, which was closed between Stanfield Road and Dixie Road as officers investigated, has now been reopened.

There were reportedly a number of people in the plaza at the time of the shooting.

Police taped off a large area and tactical units searched the area.