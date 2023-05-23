2 people injured in Mississauga double shooting

A male and female are in hospital afer they were shot in a residential part of Mississauga late Monday, Peel police say.

The double shooting happened in the area of Bristol Road West and Whitehorn Avenue, police said in a series of tweets posted just before 11 p.m.

The victims both have life-threatening injuries and were taken a trauma centre for treatment, according to police. No further information about the pair was provided.

No arrests had been made by the time police posted about the shooting.

Police called it an isolated incident and said there was no ongoing threat to public safety.