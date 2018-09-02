Man dead, man seriously injured in Scarborough shooting

A man is dead and another man is seriously injured after a shooting in northeast Scarborough early Sunday, Toronto police say.

Both men, believed to be in their 20s, were in a garage when shots rang out, according to Det. Eric Goldsmith of Toronto Police Service's 42 Division.

Suspects are believed to have fled in a vehicle.

The shooting occurred on Alford Crescent, near Sewells Road and McLevin Avenue, in Toronto's Malvern neighbourhood.

Police were called to the scene at 1:57 a.m.

Both men suffered at least one gunshot wound each, Dave Viljakainen, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said.

The victims were transported to a trauma centre, he said.

Toronto's homicide squad has taken over the investigation. The man who died is Toronto's 72nd homicide victim of the year.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood, interviewing witnesses and searching for security camera video. Shell casings have been found on the ground nearby the garage, Goldsmith said.

No weapon has been recovered and no suspect information was available.